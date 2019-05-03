Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula (Spoonamore) Brock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lula (Spoonamore) Brock Obituary
Lula Brock (nee Spoonamore), age 94, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain. Lula was born in Brodhead, Kentucky, August 24, 1924, to the late James and Henrietta (nee Baker) Spoonamore. Throughout her life, Lula was a homemaker who raised her 14 children along with her husband, the late John Brock. Survivors include her children, Richard Brock of Tennessee, Barbara Cuevas of Lorain, Betty Williams of Amherst, Lisa (Mark) DeWitt of Lorain; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Lula was preceded in death by her children, James, Robert, Donald, Kenneth, Wendell, Jack, Jeffrey, Linda, Jeanie, Bonnie; and five brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now