Lula Brock (nee Spoonamore), age 94, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain. Lula was born in Brodhead, Kentucky, August 24, 1924, to the late James and Henrietta (nee Baker) Spoonamore. Throughout her life, Lula was a homemaker who raised her 14 children along with her husband, the late John Brock. Survivors include her children, Richard Brock of Tennessee, Barbara Cuevas of Lorain, Betty Williams of Amherst, Lisa (Mark) DeWitt of Lorain; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Lula was preceded in death by her children, James, Robert, Donald, Kenneth, Wendell, Jack, Jeffrey, Linda, Jeanie, Bonnie; and five brothers and sisters. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 5, 2019