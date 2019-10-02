|
Mrs. Lula La-Vernne Ross, formerly of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a brief transfer of residence to a suburb of Dallas, Texas. She was born September 2, 1935 in Jackson, Mississippi to parents, Dan Parker and Ruth (Bradford) Parker. Mrs. Ross graduated from Toogaloo College as an elementary school teacher and traveled independently with her two eldest daughters to Lorain, Ohio in 1961 for gainful employment. She began her successful teaching career at Charleston Elementary School and her husband soon after was also able to join her in his professional employment as a high school math teacher at the former Admiral King High School. In addition to teaching children, Mrs. Ross also taught adults in English as a Second Language classes and was also an active member in the Civil Rights Movements. Her teaching career was 30 years long as she retired from the former Meister Road Elementary School in 1991. She passed two days shy of her 63rd wedding anniversary to Mr. Laurence C. Ross who preceded her in death on July 30, 2012, as they were preceded in death by their youngest daughter, Windy C. Ross on April 19, 2019. Mrs. Ross was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dan Parker Jr. Lula La-Vernne is survived by three daughters, Deborah D. Ross-Williams (son-in-law, Richard A. Williams), Audrey C. Ross-McCall (son-in-law, Kenneth McCall) and Lori A. Ross; her son, Laurence C. Ross Jr.; four grandchildren, Dr. Chynna McCall (grandson-in-law, Spencer Lester), Kassia K. McCall, Raina Z. Marden (grandson-in-law, Chris Marden), Monsoon C. Ross-Accorsi (father of the grandchild, Joseph Accorsi); and great-grandson, Kairo Marden. A host of other relatives are fondly acknowledged. Mrs. Ross's funeral preference was to be remembered how you knew her and therefore, forego all of the pomp and circumstance of traditional notification, wake, funeral, repast etc. Her newfound doctor at University of Texas Southwestern put it best when she said, "Mrs. Ross left an impression on everyone she came into contact with." In lieu of cards and condolences, the family requests that those who are willing and able to please donate blood at your local Red Cross or employment campaign. This was a selfless life-sustaining gift given to both Mr. Laurence C. Ross and Mrs. Lula La-Vernne Ross that allowed the family more time with their loved ones. The family would like to replenish that gift to be able to give others that are so desperately in need. Private services were held October 2, 2019 at Brown-Robison Funeral Home, Lorain, Ohio. Mrs. Lula La-Vernne Ross was laid to rest alongside her husband at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio. She was loved. She will be missed. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019