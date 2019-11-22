Home

Lula Young


1930 - 2019
Lula Young Obituary
Lula B. Cox Young, 89, of Lorain, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic, Avon OH, on Monday, November 18 2019 following a short illness. Lula was born March 12, 1930 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, to the late Albert Cox and Gussie Johnson Cox. She received her formal education in the Yazoo County school system. She moved to Lorain Ohio in the early sixties, where she was a domestic worker for over 40 years. Lula leaves to cherish her memory five children, Larry (Evonne) Cox, of Elyria, Albert (Demetria) Young Jr., of Yazoo, MS, Michael Young, of Lorain, Cathy Young Duncombe, of Lorain, and Linda Young, her caretaker and with whom she resided; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Osie Dell Cox Young and Hazel L. Cox, of Yazoo City, MS, and Flower M. Cox Howard, of Lorain; one aunt, Erma Cox Kennebrew, of Cleveland, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Young Sr.; sister, Willie M. Cox; and brother, Clarence Cox Jr. Viewing will be Monday, November 25, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
