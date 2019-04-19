|
Amherst: Luz Elenia “Lonnie” Morell (nee Melendez), 66, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 3, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and had resided in the Amherst and Lorain area most of her life.Lonnie worked as a Bilingual Aide for 25 years for Lorain City Schools retiring in 2009. Lonnie was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Lorain where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, taught PSR classes, participated in the Cursillo Movement and volunteered with Marriage Encounter program. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, singing, dancing, vacationing, planting flowers and decorating her home. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years Miguel Angel Morell Sr, sons: Miguel A. (Doreen) Morell Jr and Rene Morell and daughter Marlo Morell; grandchildren: Olivia, Miguel III, Jordan, Alexis and Manny; great grandson Jaxx; brothers Fabian (Charlie) Melendez and Jason Melendez, sister Mary Albertini and her dearest friends of 43 years Blanca Colon, Carmen Melendez and Judy Reveron. She was preceded in death by her mother Maria Melendez in 2007.The family will receive friends Monday April 22nd from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday April 23rd from 9:00 am until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 4301 Pearl Ave, Lorain. The Rev. William Thaden, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 20, 2019