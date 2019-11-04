Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Luz Soto
Luz “Lucy” Elenia Soto, 74, of Lorain, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Lucy passed away after her short battle with cancer. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through. Lucy was born on June 12, 1945 in Lares, Puerto Rico to Manuel and Maria Rivera. She was the youngest of 13 children. Lucy met her sweetheart, Juan, in 1964. The couple was married on September 16, 1967 at Paroquia San Jose in Lares, Puerto Rico. Married for 52 years, Lucy and Juan raised their four sons, Tony, Michael, Jose and Roberto in Lorain. A loving mother and homemaker, Lucy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. A woman of faith and the heart of the Soto family, Lucy shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example. With a passion for life, Lucy loved to shop, pray, entertain guests at her home, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, chat with friends and family, and travel. Lucy is survived by her husband, Juan M. Soto; sons, Juan “Tony” Soto (Kristine), Jose Soto and Roberto Soto (Melissa); grandchildren, Stephany McNeff (Brian), Lauren Gonzalez (Bryan), Elizabeth Torres, Jayson Cassity (Zyreen), Vincenzo Soto, Roberto C. Soto, Antonio Soto and Ava Soto; great-grandchildren, Devin, Braxton, Braelyn, Levi, Peyton, Parker, Angel and Leo; and her siblings, Rosa Rivera, Otillia Rivera, Enelida Rivera, Lonides Rivera, Victor Rivera, Juan Rivera and Maria Regalada Rivera. Other than her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her son, Miguel “Michael” Soto in July; and her siblings, Mercedes Rivera - Ocasio, Margarita Rivera - Lopez, Maria Santurnina - Limber, Alfredo Rivera and Gonzalo Rivera. The family will be receiving guests at the House of Praise Church, 4321 Elyria Avenue, Lorain on Wednesday, November 6th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 10 a.m. at the House of Praise Church. Burial services will immediately follow at the Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Her family suggests memorial contributions to the House of Praise International Church, 4321 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain (440) 277-8164. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
