Lyle Ellis Van Horn, age 92, of Sheffield Lake, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.He was born in Zanesville, OH on March 7, 1926 to William L. and Mary A. (nee Winner) Van Horn.Lyle retired from US Steel as a Turn Foreman after 36 years of service. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War.He enjoyed woodworking, flying, amateur radio, tinkering, and church maintenance, and was a magician who worked for another magician who could make an elephant disappear. Lyle was also an avid member of Grace Baptist Church in Lorain.When his beloved wife of 26 years, Emma R. (nee Gutosky), developed breast cancer, Lyle made her life as easy as possible. Emma preceded Lyle in death.He is survived by his children, Mark (Darlene) of Elyria and Arthur (Sharon) of Findlay; grandchildren, Alex, Dylan, Keith, and Joyce; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sonja, of West Virginia.Lyle was also preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Wilva, Corbert, Darryl, Charlotte, and Vanna.The family would like to thank the staff of Mill Manor Care Center, Vermilion for the care they provided to Lyle.Memorials in Lyle's name may be forwarded to Grace Baptist Church or Meals on Wheels in Sheffield Lake.Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 719 Root Rd., Lorain with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.Arrangements are being handled by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel.www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2019