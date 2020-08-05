Lyman L. Gaul, Jr., 81 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Wesleyan Village in Elyria following a full and meaningful life. He was born December 12, 1938, in Jefferson County Pennsylvania. Lyman had made his home in Amherst for most of his life. He was a graduate of Elyria High School with the class of 1956. Scott continued his education and graduated from Michigan State University in 1969 with a Bachelor's in Accounting. Lyman proudly served in the United States Airforce from 1962 to 1966, he especially enjoyed his tour in Bavaria, Germany. He was employed as an accountant at Bendix Corporation for 27 years before retiring in 1996. Lyman also worked part-time for the Lorain County Office on Aging as an accountant. He was a former member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lorain, and currently was a member of St. Joseph Church in Amherst. He enjoyed traveling and reading but his first love was ballroom dancing. Lyman was an Arthur Murray Instructor for 40 years, teaching many who became instructors and champions within the Arthur Murray Franchise. Survivors include his sisters, Mary Dostall of Elyria and Virginia Kaizer of DuBois, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman, Sr. and Mary Gaul (nee: Gulish); and his brother, Paul Cosko in 1968. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
on Friday at 11:00 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.