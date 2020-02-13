|
|
Lynda (Linda) Orlando passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born in 1949, raised in Lorain County, and graduated from Brookside HS in 1968. Throughout her career, Lynda worked in real estate, was a dental assistant, worked in merchandising & retail, and was a caregiver to several of her elders including her aunt, uncle, and mother. Lynda was incredibly creative and had an impeccable flair for decorating in which her home, yard and garden reflected beautifully. She was very proud of her Croatian/Italian heritage and mastered chicken paprikash, among others, which she loved making for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Orlando, Eleanora (Britvec-Orlando) Jackson and Carl Jackson; brothers, Richard and Joseph Orlando; and her 4-legged fur-babes, Harley and Scooter. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Jo (Glenn) Smith, Darlene (Norman) Harding, Kathy Jackson; brother, Kurt Jackson (Buddy); nieces, Ellen (David) Wright, Dana (Aaron) Pulver, Diann (Tim) Young , April (Eric) Manuel, and Jane (Lisa) Ferguson. She is also survived by many extended family members living in the Lorain area, as well as other parts of Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. Lynda will be dearly missed by her friends and family.In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating in Lynda's name to Ohio Newfoundland Rescue (http://newfoundland.rescueme.org/Ohio) or Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020