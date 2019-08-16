|
|
Mabel Ilean Seda (nee Wilson), age 84, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home, Lorain following a lengthy illness. Born December 1, 1934 in Wheeling, West Virginia, she has lived in Lorain since 1962. Mabel was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel and enjoyed playing board games and spending time with her family. Surviving are her sons, Silfredo, Jr., of Sheffield Lake, Victor, of Puerto Rico, and Jerry, of Wakeman; three grandchildren; brothers, Bill Wilson, of West Virginia, and Gene Wilson, of Arizona; sisters, Barbara, of Massachusetts, and Marilyn, of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Silfredo, in 2000; a daughter, Carmen Seda, in 1999; brothers, Eddie Wilson and Johnny Wilson; and a sister, Nancy. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Road W, Lorain. Deacon Luis Maldonado will officiate. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019