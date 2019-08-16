Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Seda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Ilean (Wilson) Seda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Ilean (Wilson) Seda Obituary
Mabel Ilean Seda (nee Wilson), age 84, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home, Lorain following a lengthy illness. Born December 1, 1934 in Wheeling, West Virginia, she has lived in Lorain since 1962. Mabel was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel and enjoyed playing board games and spending time with her family. Surviving are her sons, Silfredo, Jr., of Sheffield Lake, Victor, of Puerto Rico, and Jerry, of Wakeman; three grandchildren; brothers, Bill Wilson, of West Virginia, and Gene Wilson, of Arizona; sisters, Barbara, of Massachusetts, and Marilyn, of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Silfredo, in 2000; a daughter, Carmen Seda, in 1999; brothers, Eddie Wilson and Johnny Wilson; and a sister, Nancy. Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Road W, Lorain. Deacon Luis Maldonado will officiate. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now