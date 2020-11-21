Mabel Payne (nee: Godfrey), 93 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Amherst Manor following a long and full life.Mabel was born April 24, 1927 in Crossville, TN and Amherst has been her home since 1968.Mabel was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed flower gardening and loved going to auctions. She had a great passion for socializing and keeping in touch with those around her.Survivors include her children: Kathleen (Jack) Abels of Eva, AL; Marlene (Buddy) Rudd of Ashland, VA; Selina (Bob) McKee of Barnesville, GA; six grandchildren; and two and one half great grandchildren.Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Willie “Bill” Payne in 2010; her brothers Frank, Ridley, and Jess; and her parents Mark and Mattie Godfrey (nee: Webb).The family would like to thank New Life Hospice for their care and assistance, and all those who visited mom at the Abbewood and Amherst Manor.Public viewing will be held by appointment on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 prior to the funeral service at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst OH 44001. Reservations can be made at https://signup.com/go/tYPhAbL
or by calling the office from 9-5 at 440-988-4451. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. Mabel’s son-in-law, Jack Abels, will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township..The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation, 5 Cabot Pl #5, Stoughton, MA 02072.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
