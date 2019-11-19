|
|
Madeline V. Koeth, age 94, of Lorain, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 28, 1925 in Monessen, Pennsylvania to William and Mary (nee Herron) Gallagher. She was a 1943 graduate of John Marshall High School in Cleveland. Madeline worked at Higbee’s Department Store at Midway Mall in the Book Department. She then went on to work as bank teller at Lorain National Bank, where she retired from in 1987. Madeline was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain since 1952. She served as a Guardian ad Litem for the Lorain County Voices of Children. She had a passion for reading and taught and assisted at the Public Library for Adult Literacy. Not only did she have a passion for reading, but also for music, she played the violin as a young girl. She originated and directed the Friends in Song Choral Group in Lorain in the 1960’s for over 20 years and was also a member of the Avon Lake Women’s Chorus for over 20 years. She enjoyed camping, cookouts, and the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed eating ice cream and wine and believed it was the cure for anything. Her family was her greatest love. Madeline is survived by her husband, William, of 73 years; daughters, Judith (Sam) Robles, and Jennifer “Jedder” Koeth; son-in-law, Tom Jacobsen; grandchildren, Joshua Robles, Tara (Dave) Ramos, Jacob Robles, Nathan Jaacobsen, Ryan Jacobsen, Adam Jacobsen, Jesse (Brandell) Koeth, Toby (Angie) Koeth, and Mike Koeth; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Koeth; daughter, Liz Jacobsen; grandson, Jamie Zubrick; parents, William and Mary Gallagher; sister, Louise Caruso; and her brother, Jim Gallagher. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 22nd in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Father Edward J. Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions be made in memory of Madeline to Lorain County Voices for Children, 225 Court Street, 2nd Floor, Elyria, OH 44035, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019