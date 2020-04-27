|
Magdalene E. "Maggie" Holzhauer (nee Skiba), 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Specialty Hospital in Amherst, OH.Maggie was born to Michael and Rose (nee Kalafaktor) on January 25, 1935, in Lorain in a house built and still owned by family members. She was a Lorain resident until 2010 when a change in health required a move to Kingston of Vermilion. Maggie was a 1953 graduate of Lorain High School and, in her younger years, worked at Butler Plumbing and Scott's Dime Store. Later in life, she was employed by the Lorain Journal. A selfless person, Maggie devoted her life to her family and her home. When her husband was diagnosed with Lupus at an early age, she did everything she could to learn about the disease and care for him throughout his illness. Her children were her life, and Maggie would not hesitate to do without to make sure they had everything they needed. She found joy in her family and was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Even with raising five children, her house was always immaculate. She was a wonderful cook and baker, with Halupki (stuffed cabbage), cheesecake, and brownies a few of her specialties. Maggie had a gift for growing beautiful flowers. The impatiens that grew in her yard every summer were as big as bushes! She also enjoyed reading every page of the newspaper. She will be dearly missed, but not forgotten, by her children, Debbie Hupp (Steve Coteff), Leslie (Joe) Perichak, Peggy (Louie) Dineff, Brad (Bev) Holzhauer, and Kurt (Sue) Holzhauer; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and another due in August; her sister, Ethel Skiba; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, who passed away in 1977; sisters, Mary Naymik, Anna Navalinsky, and Rose Pashkevich; a brother, Paul; and son-in-law, Charles Hupp. The family would like to thank the staff of Kingston of Vermilion for the care she received. Due to restrictions on pubic gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, private family funeral services were held with burial at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made in Maggie's name to Shoepfle Gardens through the Lorain County Metro Parks, 12882 Diagonal Rd., Lagrange, OH 44050, or the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, 5510 Baumhart Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Arrangements were under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
