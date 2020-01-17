|
|
Magdolna "Maggie" Koos (nee Nagy), 90 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, passed away peacefully January 15, 2020 at The Abbewood in Elyria. Maggie was born in Ujfehértó, Hungary on May 18, 1929, to Imre Nagy and Juliánna Tarr. She married Stephen Koos in 1951 and lived in Gyor with her beloved husband until the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, when she, her husband, and young son fled Hungary to settle in Lorain, Ohio, where she resided until the last year of her life. Maggie was employed by Reliance Electric, formerly Lorain Products, until she retired in 1989. Her life revolved around her family, friends, church, and her Hungarian community. A member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Lorain, Maggie loved to give of herself and her time. She went on weekly visits with the Pastor giving the sacrament and Bible readings to shut-ins, was a member of the church council, and taught vacation Bible school. Maggie also worked tirelessly at the many fundraising events and festivals for the Hungarian Reformed Church. Maggie began teaching Hungarian folk dancing in 1957 and continued teaching well into her 80s. From March through June of each year, she and other volunteers taught Hungarian folk dancing to as many as 40 plus students, ranging in age from two to adult. The dancers performed at the Lorain International Festival, church festivals, and other venues during the summer and fall. Maggie lived her American dream while instilling values and Hungarian traditions in her home. She had a love of life, a giving heart and an easy smile, but most of all, she loved people. Maggie left many gifts and wonderful memories and was loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed and will remain forever in our hearts. Maggie is survived by three children, Stephen Koos, and his wife, Kim (nee Forester) of Oberlin, Liz Koos, and her husband, Silas Buchs, of North Ridgeville, and James Koos, of Lorain; four grandchildren, Amanda Buchs, Adam Koos, Tana Koos, and Jena Meter; seven great-grandchildren, Kyla, Keegan, Kullen, Kierrick, Karston, Kamden, and Genevieve; and one brother, Joseph Nagy, of Amherst. Maggie is predeceased by her loving husband, Stephen Koos; and her beloved grandson, Kyle Koos. She is also predeceased by five brothers, Mike, Tony, Elemer, Imre and Jancsi Nagy; and two sisters, Itca and Tercsi. Visitation will be held at the Hungarian Reformed Church, 1691 East 31st Street, Lorain, Ohio on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be in the church on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Peter Toth officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hungarian Reformed Church. The Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio is assisting the family with the arrangements. For those unable to attend, please visit www.reichlinroberts.com to sign the guest book or to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 20, 2020