Magnea (Magga) Jonsson
Magnea (Magga) Jonsson (nee Kristjansdottir), 85, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her daughters home in Simpsonville, KY after a lengthy illness.She was born December 10, 1934 in Reykjavik, Iceland and had been a Vermilion resident for 49 years before moving to KY in April of this year.Magga had worked as a nursery school teacher while living in Iceland and Denmark and had also worked at Fisher Big Wheel in Vermilion.She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermilion and enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She was an inspiration to so many with her friendly, humor filled and caring manner.She is survived by her sons, Jon (Wanda) of Vermilion and Kristjan (Nicole) of Toledo ;daughter, Anna (Mark) Henderson of Simpsonville, KY; and her grandchildren: Kate, Maggie, Daniel, Stefan, Devin, Jenna, and Will.She was preceded in death by her husband Stefan Jonsson in 2013; parents, Kristjan and Kristin; sisters, Sigga, Hulda, Vala, Helga and Dudda and her brothers, Magnus, Danni, and Sveinni.A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather together safely. Her family then plans to take her remains to Iceland.Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
November 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
