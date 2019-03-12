|
|
Mal Matheson, 89, of Sun City Grand, AZ, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, peacefully at his home.He was born May 27, 1929, in Lorain, Ohio, to parents, Donald K. Matheson and Alice (Raymond) Matheson. He graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1948 A.He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. He spent the next 30+ years as a general contractor, building homes, developing land and apartment complexes in the Lorain County area. In 1985, he moved with his wife, Norma, to Scottsdale, AZ, where he continued his career in building and real estate.In 2004, at age 75, he retired to Sun City Grand, AZ.Quickly becoming bored with retirement, he revived his real estate career until he permanently retired in 2008. He was a lifelong member B.P.O.E Elks Club, past Commodore of the Lorain Yacht Club, and a member of the Lorain County Home Builders Association. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time on the beaches of San Diego and attending his grandchildren's swim meets.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma Jean (Zahorec) Matheson; his son, David K. (Barbara) Matheson; and grandchildren, Cole Durbin, Nicole and Daniel Matheson.Malcolm was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Ann; his parents, Donald K. Matheson and Alice (Raymond) Matheson; and brother, Donald (Ray) Matheson. “Lang may yer lum reek” (Long may your chimney smoke).A Graveside Service, in Mal's honor, will be held on March 19, 2019 at noon (Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257).Please leave condolences at:www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 13, 2019