Mamie "Niela" Jeffries (nee: Hyatt), 66 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 21, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland, following a lengthy illness. She was born January 19, 1953, in Rydal, Georgia. Her family moved to Norwalk, Ohio, in 1958, where she was raised and lived before moving to Lorain in 1972, where she had made her home until her passing. Her primary focus in life was that of a housewife and mother. She was a dental assistant and a licensed beautician. Niela was a 14-year member of the Church of the Open Door in Elyria. She was active with the outreach to young women in need and was active with the choir. Her hobbies included reading, writing poetry, and drawing. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Sylvester Jeffries, Sr.; her son, Sylvester "Manny" Jeffries, Jr., of Sandusky, and his children, Xavier Marquise Jeffries, Kyah Na'Shae Jeffries, and Nyla Arielle Jeffries; her daughter, Michelle Lynn Jeffries, of Sandusky, and her children, Nietra Genease Jeffries, Tristen De'Von Jeffries, Ta'Sharra Monique Jeffries, Ja'Ven K'Michel Brown, and grandson, Theon De'Von Jeffries; and her brother, Isiah Hill (Jennifer), of Sandusky; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews; extended family members; and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, James H. Hyatt, Edward M. Hyatt, Joellen North, and her husband, Rosco, Patricia A. Davis, and her husband, Herbert; and her parents, James Edward and Sara Genease Hyatt (nee: Lewis). Friends may call Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Additional calling hours will be held Thursday from 10:00 until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Open Door, 43275 Telegraph Road, Elyria. Pastor Bob Wickens will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019