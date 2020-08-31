Manuel A. Castillo, 86, of Elyria, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29th, at his home, in the care of Hospice. He was born March 4th, 1934, in Dinero, Texas, and in 1948, moved to the Ohio area. He worked at US Steel, BOP Shop in Lorain until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement, he opened and operated a successful jewelry business. His enthusiasm for carpentry shows in the house that he built from the ground up in Elyria and resided in until his passing. He also enjoyed gardening, golfing, antiquing, flea market adventures, and time spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 61 years, Alice V. Castillo (Reaser); his daughter, Annette (Dan) Linden; son, Nelson (Shelley) Castillo; grandchildren, Michael (Morgan) Castillo, Jared Linden, Jacob (Delaney) Linden; great-grandchildren, Michael Castillo Jr. and Mya Castillo. He was preceded in death by his son, Roger Castillo. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service on Friday, Fr. John Seabold, officiating. Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.