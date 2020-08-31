1/1
Manuel A. Castillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel A. Castillo, 86, of Elyria, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29th, at his home, in the care of Hospice. He was born March 4th, 1934, in Dinero, Texas, and in 1948, moved to the Ohio area. He worked at US Steel, BOP Shop in Lorain until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement, he opened and operated a successful jewelry business. His enthusiasm for carpentry shows in the house that he built from the ground up in Elyria and resided in until his passing. He also enjoyed gardening, golfing, antiquing, flea market adventures, and time spent with his family. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 61 years, Alice V. Castillo (Reaser); his daughter, Annette (Dan) Linden; son, Nelson (Shelley) Castillo; grandchildren, Michael (Morgan) Castillo, Jared Linden, Jacob (Delaney) Linden; great-grandchildren, Michael Castillo Jr. and Mya Castillo. He was preceded in death by his son, Roger Castillo. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service on Friday, Fr. John Seabold, officiating. Interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved