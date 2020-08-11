1/1
Manuel A. "Manny" Salatnai
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel A. “Manny” Salatnai, age 88, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Monday, August 10, 2020. Born on October 16, 1931, to Joseph and Clara (nee Kowalski) Salatnai, he was a 1950 graduate of Lorain High School, Manny was drafted into the military in 1952. He fulfilled duty assignments as a Corporal in the United States Army assigned to the 866th Aviation Engineer’s Battalion overseas. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. Manny attended Lorain Business School and received a certificate in junior accounting. In the early stages of his career, he worked as a mason. He later secured a position as a Customer Relations Clerk at U.S. Steel Corporation’s Lorain-Cuyahoga Works. Following his retirement from the steelmaker, he worked in the maintenance department of CenturyTel for several years. A member of St. Peter Parish, Manny enjoyed gardening, polka music, and polka dancing in his free time. He also liked casino trips. He is survived by his daughter, Virginia Mathewson (Alfred); loving granddaughters, Deborah Poyle (Brian), Danielle Devereaux (Tim), and Jessica Mathewson; along with grandsons, Nicholas A. Urban (Melissa), Franklin Passanisi (Jamie), Brian Toth (Cyndi), and Andrew Mathewson (Taryn). He also leaves many great-grandchildren. Manny was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Frances (nee Costello) in 2009; son, Frank Passanisi in 2013; and parents, Joseph and Clara (nee Kowalski) Salatnai. Visitation will be Thursday in Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Avenue, Lorain from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Facial coverings will be required and proper social distancing protocols will be observed. Reverend Robert Glepko, pastor of the parish will officiate. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are encouraged to Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Salatnai Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved