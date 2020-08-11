Manuel A. “Manny” Salatnai, age 88, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Monday, August 10, 2020. Born on October 16, 1931, to Joseph and Clara (nee Kowalski) Salatnai, he was a 1950 graduate of Lorain High School, Manny was drafted into the military in 1952. He fulfilled duty assignments as a Corporal in the United States Army assigned to the 866th Aviation Engineer’s Battalion overseas. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. Manny attended Lorain Business School and received a certificate in junior accounting. In the early stages of his career, he worked as a mason. He later secured a position as a Customer Relations Clerk at U.S. Steel Corporation’s Lorain-Cuyahoga Works. Following his retirement from the steelmaker, he worked in the maintenance department of CenturyTel for several years. A member of St. Peter Parish, Manny enjoyed gardening, polka music, and polka dancing in his free time. He also liked casino trips. He is survived by his daughter, Virginia Mathewson (Alfred); loving granddaughters, Deborah Poyle (Brian), Danielle Devereaux (Tim), and Jessica Mathewson; along with grandsons, Nicholas A. Urban (Melissa), Franklin Passanisi (Jamie), Brian Toth (Cyndi), and Andrew Mathewson (Taryn). He also leaves many great-grandchildren. Manny was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Frances (nee Costello) in 2009; son, Frank Passanisi in 2013; and parents, Joseph and Clara (nee Kowalski) Salatnai. Visitation will be Thursday in Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Avenue, Lorain from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Facial coverings will be required and proper social distancing protocols will be observed. Reverend Robert Glepko, pastor of the parish will officiate. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are encouraged to Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with the Salatnai Family, please visit www.gluvna.net
