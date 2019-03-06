Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Furgerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel E. "Eddie" Furgerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel E. "Eddie" Furgerson Obituary
Manuel E. “Eddie” Furgerson, age 76, of Sheffield Township, passed away at his residence on February 28, 2019, following an extended illness.Born in Jefferson City, Missouri, Eddie had been a long-time resident of Ohio.He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. A retiree of the Elyria Foundry, he enjoyed fishing and relaxing while sitting on his front porch.He is survived by son, Delbert Rogers of Brookpark; and daughters, Debra Buckosh (Terrance) of Amherst and Tammy Grimes of Sheffield Township. He also leaves six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; along with two brothers residing in Missouri.He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Rider), in 2010; and parents, William F. and Annie A. (nee Newman) Furgerson.Graveside services for Eddie’s family will be conducted privately in Ridge Hill Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now