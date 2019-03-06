|
Manuel E. “Eddie” Furgerson, age 76, of Sheffield Township, passed away at his residence on February 28, 2019, following an extended illness.Born in Jefferson City, Missouri, Eddie had been a long-time resident of Ohio.He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. A retiree of the Elyria Foundry, he enjoyed fishing and relaxing while sitting on his front porch.He is survived by son, Delbert Rogers of Brookpark; and daughters, Debra Buckosh (Terrance) of Amherst and Tammy Grimes of Sheffield Township. He also leaves six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; along with two brothers residing in Missouri.He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (nee Rider), in 2010; and parents, William F. and Annie A. (nee Newman) Furgerson.Graveside services for Eddie’s family will be conducted privately in Ridge Hill Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. www.gluvna.net.
