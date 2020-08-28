Marc T. Gilgenbach, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at HealthPark Medical Center in Ft. Myers, FL.Born June 7, 1950, in Elyria, OH, he was the son of the late Chester T. and Ashley (Mumford) Gilgenbach.He graduated from Amherst Marion L. Steele High School in 1968, went on to Cleveland State University, studying engineering and then served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Upon his return he joined his father as a master pattern maker in the family business, Steel City Pattern Company (Lorain, OH) and carried on the business after his father's death. Prior to retirement he worked at The Elyria Foundry (Elyria, OH) as a foundry engineer.Leading up to his retirement in 2015 he had a dream/goal to sail solo, on his 38ft sailboat (Tumbleweed) from Lorain, OH (Lake Erie) to Marathon Key, FL (Gulf Coast) and he did just that! Upon his arrival he was able to reconnect with a sailing friend, remarried in 2016 and resided in Estero, FL.He truly lived life his way and to the fullest, his happy place was on the water. While in Lorain he competed in many races and regattas, was a long time member of the Lorain Yacht Club and sailed with his friends and family for pleasure. People would say he was almost a permanent fixture on "I" dock!Marc loved his family. He was a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was proud of his children and his grandchildren were his greatest joy, he loved teaching them about sailing, building different things, gardening and took pride in watching them learn and grow.Survivors include his wife, Patricia Barthalis of Estero, FL, son Matthew Gilgenbach of Lorain, OH, daughter Jori (Kevin) Jenkins, grand-daughter Jasmine Baldwin. grandson Christian Jenkins of Elyria, OH and brother Jack Gilgenbach, sister Jean (Gilgenbach) Sears of Amherst, OH. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother Brad Gilgenbach and brother-in-law Jeff Sears.At Marc's request there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Really!



