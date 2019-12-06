Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
555 North Ridge Road
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Ricci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella M. (Shinski) Ricci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella M. (Shinski) Ricci Obituary
Marcella M. Ricci (nee Shinski), age 92, of North Ridgeville, and formerly of both Lorain and Lagrange, passed away peacefully at the Northridge Health Center in North Ridgeville on the evening of Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019. Mrs. Ricci was born in Lorain and was a 1944-B graduate of Lorain High School. A longtime parishioner of the former Holy Trinity Church in Lorain, she enjoyed collecting antiques and crocheting in her free time. She is survived by the circle of friends whom she left to cherish her memory at the Northridge Health Center. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 1994; father, Ralph Shinski, in 1975; and mother, Margaret Shinski (nee Swartz), in 1987. Graveside services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 555 North Ridge Road, Lorain. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Churches, will officiate. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Marcella’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -