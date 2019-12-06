|
Marcella M. Ricci (nee Shinski), age 92, of North Ridgeville, and formerly of both Lorain and Lagrange, passed away peacefully at the Northridge Health Center in North Ridgeville on the evening of Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019. Mrs. Ricci was born in Lorain and was a 1944-B graduate of Lorain High School. A longtime parishioner of the former Holy Trinity Church in Lorain, she enjoyed collecting antiques and crocheting in her free time. She is survived by the circle of friends whom she left to cherish her memory at the Northridge Health Center. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 1994; father, Ralph Shinski, in 1975; and mother, Margaret Shinski (nee Swartz), in 1987. Graveside services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 555 North Ridge Road, Lorain. Reverend John C. Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Churches, will officiate. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Marcella’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 7, 2019