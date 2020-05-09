Marcia Jean (Spiewacki) Lengen
1957 - 2020
Marcia Jean Lengen (nee Spiewacki), age 62, of Avon, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020. She was born October 27, 1957 in Cleveland, grew up in Independence, Ohio and has lived in Avon for 25 years coming from Chicago where she had lived nine years.She was a graduate of Independence High School & Hiram College earning degrees in both Chemistry and Biology. Marcia was employed by Harshaw Chemical in Cleveland and Beachwood (now BASF) for five years and then Sherwin Williams Corp. in Chicago for seven years. She was also a very successful Pampered Chef Representative for 10 years, having achieved the status of the "Top 1% of Reps in the U.S.A." She was a passionate and accomplished cook. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gerard "Jerry" M. Lengen; sons: Michael (Evelyn Liu) and Kevin; siblings: Mark(Sharon) Spiewacki, Karen (George Kourcklas) Spiewacki, and Joan (Ray) Unger and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen (neeGodek) Spiewacki.Memorial contributions may be made to The Gathering Place, http://www.touchedbycancer.org or The Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org.Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
