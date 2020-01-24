|
Margaret A. "Maggie" Fedderke, age 75, of Mount Vernon, OH, formerly of Avon Lake, OH and Pittsfield, VA and Sterling, VA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Maggie was born May 21, 1944 in Defiance, OH, to Delbert and Erika (Koster) Fedderke. After a long and successful career with United Airlines, she had retired and was enjoying her many interests, including classic films, antiques, horses, gardening and most importantly, spending time with her dogs, Molly, Pookie and Bella. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael C. Lynch; father, Delbert F. Fedderke; and mother, Erika H. (Koster) Fedderke. Surviving her is her brother, George Fedderke (CA); sister, Mary Ewers (VA); nephews, Craig Ewers (Vietnam), Thomas Burrill (OH); nieces Lesha Ewers (WA), Lorie (Burrill) Brengelman (OH), Jessica Lynch (OH); and cousins, Mike and Julie Keyes (OH), David and Jackie (Lynch) Kinser (OH); as well as many other relatives and close friends. A private service for family and friends to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Knox County Humane Society located at 400 Columbus Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Margaret A. Fedderke.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 25, 2020