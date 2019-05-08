|
Margaret A. Pirnack, age 70, of Lorain, entered into rest May 8, 2019 at Oneill Health Care in North Ridgeville. She was born January 14, 1949, in Lorain, daughter of the late Steve and Mary (nee Vozar) Pirnack, and graduated from Admiral King High School in 1967. She enjoyed playing the accordion and organ and entertained the residents at O'Neill Health Center. She also enjoyed needle point and was her mother's caregiver from 2006 to 2012. She is survived by two sisters, Barbara J. Lavely, of Sullivan, OH and Patricia J. Pirnack, of Lorain. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 2143 Homewood Dr., Lorain. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial Donations may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church or Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 9, 2019