Margaret Bailey (nee Rogalski), 82, of Amherst, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, after a short illness.Margaret was born June 8, 1937, in Lorain to the late Joseph and Irene (nee Toth) Rogalski. She was a 1955 graduate of Lorain High School. Following high school, Margaret was employed as a telephone operator and then became an office clerk at the former Lorain Telephone Company where she remained until retiring in 1968.Margaret was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst, and was very active in many of the church's organizations. Since high school, Margaret enjoyed playing cards with her high school girlfriends.Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert Riggs Bailey; their two sons, Aaron of Lorain and Ryan of Columbus; four grandchildren, Terra Bailey of Lorain, Samantha Bailey of Elyria, McKenna and Emerson Bailey, both of Columbus; great-granddaughter, Alisa; and her sister-in-law, Susan Lukesic of Amherst.In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Rogalski.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst, with pastor Rev. Tim O'Connor, officiating.Arrangements entrusted to the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019