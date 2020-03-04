Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
2711 West 40th Street
Lorain, OH
Margaret Bertha (Socotch) Dostall


1927 - 2020
Margaret Bertha (Socotch) Dostall Obituary
Margaret Bertha Dostall (nee Socotch), most recently of Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 92 and the last surviving child of Nick and Emma Socotch (nee: Cziberai). Margaret was born in 1927 in Lorain, Ohio and spent most of her adult life as a Navy wife, making a home for her family in Albuquerque, NM; Quincy, MA; Norfolk, VA; and Summerville, SC. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Carl L. Dostall; and two daughters, Sandra Weaver (Robert) and Emagene Wransky (Kenneth). She is survived by five of her seven children, Rita Oglesby (Rogers) of James Island, SC; Susan Howell of Oberlin, OH; Perry Dostall (Cindy) of Fountain Inn, SC; Pamela Hertl (Kenneth) of San Marcos, TX; and Carl F. Dostall of Amherst, OH; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret's interests were her family and her church, St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, in Lorain, where she was President of the Lady's Guild for over 20 years. She was a calming presence in the face of any diversity and was a beautiful example of how to live a kind and caring life. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 2711 West 40th Street, Lorain, OH 44053. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 2711 West 40th Street, Lorain, OH 44053-2252 or New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
