Margaret Bertha Obrin (nee Czapp), age 89, born April 4, 1930, passed away October 20, 2019 in her Avon Lake home of 50 years. She endured 27 straight hours of aginal breathing with her heart rate as high as 168 beats per minute before her respirations mercifully slowed in the last hour and a half of her life. Margaret shed a single tear as she took her last breath.She was born during the depression on West River Road in Elyria, OH in the attic of her grandparents home to Dave Czapp & Margaret Papp-Czapp. She was the oldest of five siblings. They worshipped at the Hungarian Evangelical Reform Church in Lorain, OH. She worked 4 years as the secretary for the Lorain Girl Scout Council, then 5 years as the secretary for the manager of Monumental Life Insurance, both located at the Broadway Building in Lorain. She had sons Craig & Gary with her husband Robert Obrin & relocated to Avon Lake where she sang in the United Methodist Church choir, started a cub scout pack & was a fundraiser for the PTA. Her darkest hour was the death of her youngest son, Craig, at the age of 19 years old. She worked for 18 years for Higbees/Dillards at Midway Mall & retired at 65 years old to visit her husband working in China. Together they vacationed throughout the US, Canada & Europe.She is survived by her son, two sisters, three grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. She will be buried next to her husband and son at Ridge Hill Memorial Park located in Amherst, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019