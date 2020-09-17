Margaret E. Sennhenn, age 96, longtime resident of Brownhelm Township, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020.Margaret was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 4, 1923. She was the sixth of seven children of the late Walter and Ethel (Richey) Funk. Following a sudden illness and the unexpected death of her father, she spent a short time in the Methodist Children’s Home in Berea, Ohio. She was legally adopted by William and Charlotte (Bacon) Miller when she was 9 years old.Margaret graduated from Brownhelm High School in 1941. Shortly following graduation, she met Robert “Bob” Sennhenn on a double date. They were married on September 29, 1942, at the Brownhelm Congregational Church. They shared 73 years of marriage and lovingly raised three children: Judy, Bob and Tom.Margaret spent the early years of her marriage caring for her family and home, but she always wanted to be a teacher. After teaching as a Cadet all day and taking classes at night, she realized her dream of becoming a teacher. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1970 at the age of 47. She educated and inspired students at Firelands Local School District for 21 years.Margaret was a member of the Brownhelm Congregational Church and recently attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cardington with her daughter, Judy.Bob and Margaret owned a motor home and enjoyed traveling through much of the United States. They were members of the Good Sam Club and met many friends through their travels. She was a proud 4-H advisor, talented seamstress, and Japanese Sumi artist. She painted pictures, note cards, and bookmarks, and even dressed as a clown to paint thousands of happy little faces at local craft shows and festivals. She loved flowers and planted a beautiful flower garden, causing passing cars to slow down to look. As she aged, outdoor gardening became too difficult. She found she had a gift for growing orchids, and kept them blooming for a very long time. While living in Rock Hill with Tom and Sue, she was a member of the Knit Chicks, a group of women who knitted and crocheted, donating their completed projects to the local hospital.She had a fun-loving, energetic, and outgoing personality that made her a joy to be around. Her family loved spending time with her at her home Up North, and because she was surrounded by orchards and was always up for apple picking, some referred to her as “Apple Granny.” She will be missed for her famous fish fries, where she meticulously cleaned and fried as many Lake Erie perch as family and friends could eat. Her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were blessed to be able to spend time with her in her final days and get one last hug.Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Judy Graham of Mount Gilead, OH, and Tom (Sue) Sennhenn of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren: Stephanie (Mark) Zmuda, Kristi (Brian) Bulkowski, Tony (Amber) Sennhenn, Holly (Alain) Cagnard, Amber (Tim) Stobel, and Tracy (Troy) Jacobs; ten great grandchildren: Erin and Evan Zmuda, Elias and Max Bulkowski, Mason Clark, Gracie Carnes, Xavier Cagnard, Franklin and Arden Sobel, and Jax Jacobs; a daughter-in-law Elisa Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews.Including her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Bob” Sennhenn; son-in-law, Mike Graham; and six siblings: Eleanor “Nornie” Murphy, Evelyn Morgan Reiker, Florence “Flossie” Ross, Sterling “Ike” Funk, Robert Funk, and Walter “Bud” Funk.A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00, at Mill Hollow Park, Carriage Barn and Shelter #1, 51211 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH. Pastor Steve Dennis will officiate.Memorial contributions may be made to: Brownhelm Historical Association, 1950 North Ridge Road, PO Box 303, Vermilion, Ohio, 44089, www.brownhelmhistory.org
.Margaret’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and residents at Kingston Residence of Marion for making her feel like family, and to everyone at Kindred Hospice for their loving care.Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Margaret’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.Bob and Margaret didn’t say goodbye, they said “See you down the road!”