Margaret G. Snowden, of Amherst, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home, after a long battle with COPD. Margaret was born November 16, 1934, and resided in Lorain until her husband retired, after which they made Amherst their home. During the 1950s, Margaret was employed at the U.S. Steel Corporation, Lorain, where she met the love of her life, her husband, Charles. She also worked as a librarian with the Lorain School System for many years. Survivors include her five children, Donald, Laura, Charles, David, and Ann; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles C. Snowden; and two sisters, Mary and Barbara. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019