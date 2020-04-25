|
Margaret Helen (nee Szabo) Caruso, 97,of Lorain passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Elmcroft of Lorain following a lengthy illness.Margaret was born on June 23, 1922, in Lorain and was a 1940 graduate of Lorain High School. She married John S. Caruso on February 2, 1948. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lorain, OH.She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose (Shifter) Szabo; her husband, John S. Caruso, her sister; Mary Ann Szabo; her brother, John; her daughter, Theresa M. Caruso, and infant son, Thomas.Margaret is survived by her sons, John A. Caruso of Lorain, and James and his wife Lea of Sunbury, OH; granddaughter, Sarah Caruso, Boston, MA; and grandsons John M. Caruso, Lorain and Gregory Caruso, Norton, MA.She will be buried in Calvary Cemetery. A funeral mass will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125 or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lorain, OH.The Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals assisted the family with arrangements.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020