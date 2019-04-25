|
Margaret J. “Marge” Bomback (nee Bedo), age 74, passed away with her son by her side on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a short illness. Born April 14, 1945, in Lorain, she lived in Lorain her entire life. Marge was a 1963 graduate of Clearview High School. Marge worked as a purchasing agent for Amherst Metal Products for 38 years, retiring in 2002. She loved playing Texas hold’em, going to casinos, making crafts, and watching the Cleveland Browns. She loved her grandchildren very much and enjoyed watching her grandson play basketball and baseball and her granddaughter performing gymnastics. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Amherst. Surviving is her son, Brad (Jessica) of Brownhelm Township; grandchildren, Caden and Caley; and a brother, Joseph R. Bedo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Les H. Bomback in 2015; and her parents, Joseph C. and Theresa (nee Dallas) Bedo. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, where funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Luis Maldonado will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2019