Margaret Johnson, 92, of New London, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Laurels of New London.Born on June 23, 1926, in Rochester Twp., she was the daughter of the late Van and Gertrude (nee Rowland) Landis. Margaret attended New London Schools, graduating in 1944.She moved to Elyria and lived there for two years, working at several factories as a secretary. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Tom Johnson. During the first year, she worked at the C. E. Ward Company in New London.Tom and Margaret started their family with the arrival of their daughter, Janet, in 1948, followed by Robert, William, and Timothy. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, raising her four children. Margaret liked to cook and bake and do crossword puzzles, but more than anything, she loved being a mom. Her family was everything to her.Margaret returned to the workforce in 1968, as a legal secretary for Thornton and Thornton, Attorneys from Willard and New London. She continued working there for 20 years.She and Tom loved to travel and did so extensively around the U.S. Dancing and music were other loves of Tom and Margaret.Survivors include her children, Janet (John) Thonen, Robert (Pamela) Johnson, William Johnson, and Timothy Johnson; grandchildren, Jennica, Julie, Joshua, Zachary, Danielle, Ashley, Jeremy, and Charity; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Johnson; sister, Genevieve Landis; and her brother, Harold Landis; and her friend, Harold Foster.The family would like to thank everybody at the Laurels nursing home for the loving care they have extended to our mother over the past year.Friends and family will be received on Thursday, February 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London, where services will be held on Friday beginning at 12 p.m. Pastor Lorry Mabiala will officiate. Burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery, New London.Condolences may be expressed online at:www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2019