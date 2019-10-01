|
Mrs. Margaret L. Buehrle (nee Trockle), of Lorain, Ohio, died peacefully in Avon on the morning of Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 89. Margaret was born January 11, 1930 in Akron, Ohio to Alfred and Ludwina (nee Lehner) Trockle. She graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1948 and began working at the Ohio Bell. She took advantage of her time off from work to travel with her friends. She was married in 1958 and moved to Lorain in 1960, where she raised her family. Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia St. Cyr (Mark), of Hinsdale, Illinois, Therese Scaff, of Lorain, Christine Perebzak (John), of Wadsworth, John Buehrle (Margaret), of Columbus and Joseph Buehrle, of Lorain. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren, Crystal Skaugen, Tina Davidoff, Andrew, and Claire St. Cyr, Eric, Bryan, Emily Perebzak, Ally and Lauren Buehrle, along with great-grandson, Curtis. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Trockle; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Buehrle; and siblings, Rosemary Rowland and Robert Trockle. Visitation will be Friday, October 4th in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 East Erie Avenue, Lorain from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Edward Smith, pastor of the parish will preside. Interment will be held privately in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1305 East Erie Avenue, Lorain, OH 44052. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, Lorain. To share your memories and condolences with the Buehrle Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019