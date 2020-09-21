Margaret L. Thompson (nee Krieger), age 78, of Lorain, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Daughter of Fred and Joyce Krieger, Margaret was born and raised in Gary, Indiana. She attended William A. Wirt High School, Class of 1960, where she met her husband-to-be Richard. They wed in 1963 and moved their family to Amherst ten years later where she enjoyed being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret was a former member of Elyria Country Club where she enjoyed socializing with friends while playing golf and bridge. She was a great cook, accomplished knitter and avid blackjack player. She also enjoyed traveling across the country to visit her family. In later years, Margaret split her time between Ohio and Florida so she could maintain her 12-month tan. She leaves behind her children, Tracy (Julian) Ringgold, of Davis, CA, Terri (Steve) Findley, of Denver, CO, Rich (Steph) Thompson, of Lorain, and Julie (Chris) Staveski, of Amherst; her eight grandchildren, Tyler, Conor, Cole, Spencer, Gillian, Jack, Ethan, and Cal. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Hunt; and brothers-in-law, David, Jim and Tom Thompson. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Richard Thompson in 2016; a sister, Patricia Paliouras; and her parents; Fred and Joyce Krieger. Margaret’s life will be celebrated at a later date when family and friends are able to travel and gather. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Margaret please consider: Muscular Dystrophy Association
at https://www.mda.org/
OR Indiana’s Miller Beach Preservation Fund at https://savedunes.org/
(please note in memory of Margaret Thompson). The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
.