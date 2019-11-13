|
Margaret Lynn Smith (nee: Watson), 68 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. She was born March 27, 1951, in Easton, Maryland. Margaret was raised in Maryland and Delaware. She had moved throughout the South before moving to the Lorain area, where she had resided for the last 10 years. Margaret was a graduate of Logos Graduate School in New York, where she received her associates in education. She was employed as an elementary and high school teacher within several Christian school systems. Margaret also helped to home school her grandchildren. She was a member of Broadway Assembly Church in Lorain. She was active with providing care in the nursery, teaching Sunday School and was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Margaret had the gift of hospitality and was an active volunteer in multiple ministry opportunities within the church. Her hobbies included crocheting, baking and cooking, sewing, reading and doing puzzles. Margaret's greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Garry Rodney Smith; her daughter, Sara Lynn Jones (Rev. Matt), of Elyria; her grandchildren, Andrew Jones, Levi Jones and Katelyn Jones; her father, Frank Knolls, of Felton, DE; her siblings, Wayne Knolls (Laura), of Felton, DE, Jay Knolls (Michelle), of Wilmington, NC, Janet Rash (George), of Camden, DE, Leona Stubbs (Bobby), of Harrington, DE, and Sherry Bailey (Ron), of Johnson City, NY; her sisters-in-law, Kathandra Blackburn, of Canada, KY, and Lois Knolls, of Felton, DE. She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Watson-Knolls (nee: Jester); and her brother, Mark Knolls. Friends may call Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 until a time of sharing which will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Broadway Assembly Church, 5495 Broadway, Lorain. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Assembly Church. The Rev. Matt Jones and visiting ministers, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 14, 2019