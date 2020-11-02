1/1
Margaret M. "Peggy" Gall
VERMILION: Margaret M. “Peggy” Gall (née Yerico), 80, of Vermilion, died Sunday November 1, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion.She was born June 25, 1940 in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School. While her husband Michael was in the military, they lived in many parts of the country and Europe until moving back to this area. Peggy attended a cosmetology school in Maryland and became a licensed cosmetologist. Peggy worked as a deputy clerk in the Lorain County Recorders Office in Elyria retiring in 2007. Prior to that, she worked for Judges Henry T. & Henry P. Webber and as manager of Domestic Relations clerks office. Peggy was a member of the IAV Post #1, VFW #451 and the Moose Club, all of Lorain. She enjoyed bowling, golf and sewing. She is survived by her daughters: Kim Mezlak of Avon Lake, Karen Terry (Danny) of Vermilion and Michelle Gall of Elyria; granddaughter Lauren Christie of Vermilion; great grandson Arlo Koachway, sister Clara Emerick of St Augustine, Florida and brother Charles Yerico (Linda) of Chagrin Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony & Margaret Yerico (née McPhie) and sister Ann Furci.The family will receive friends Thursday November 5, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services at 1:00 pm Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 2300 Ashland Ave #229, Toledo, OH 43620.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
November 2, 2020
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
