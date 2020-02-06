|
|
Margaret M. Moir (nee Hall), 76, of Avon Lake, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home. Marge was born November 9, 1943 in Cleveland to the late Robert and Margaret (nee Kozar) Hall. After being a stay-at-home mom, she co-owned a craft store, Carolina Creations, in Avon Lake. She then operated the gift, candy, clothing, and bathing suit shops at the Aqua Marine Lodge in Avon Lake before she and Jack owned Continental Management Company, a property management business. She retired in December 2017. Marge had a gift of crafting, cooking, gardening, and decorating. She loved all animals and supported the area shelters. Above all else, she enjoyed working and helping people. She had a special talent for making everyone around her feel welcome and special. Surviving is her middle school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Jack Moir; children, Carol (Scott) Sauter and John (Denise) Moir; grandchildren, Nikki (Arron), Lyrin (Phil), Jesse, Alyssa and Zanny; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Gracie and Irelyn; and sisters, Bonnie (Jack) Barber and Jeanne (Frank) Laveglia. Memorial contributions may be forwarded in Marge’s name to the Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Rd., Avon Lake. 440-933-3202, www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 7, 2020