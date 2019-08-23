Home

Margaret M. (Mozak) Strzelecki


1936 - 2019
Margaret M. (Mozak) Strzelecki Obituary
Margaret M. Strzelecki (nee Mozak), 82, formerly of Lorain, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach, FL, after a brief illness. She was born October 11, 1936, in Lorain, and had been a Daytona Beach resident for the past six years, moving from Lorain. Margaret was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Lorain, Altar & Rosary Society, and St. Ann's Lodge. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Joseph P. (Heidi) Strzelecki, of Fairborn, OH, and Michael (Karen) Strzelecki, of Pantego, Texas; daughter, Margaret Ann Dana, of Holly Hill, FL; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Strzelecki; son, Stanley Strzeleck; parents, Paul and Anna (nee Pacan) Mozak; brother, Paul Mozak; and her sisters, Irene Waraksa, Helen Timko, Anna Sabo, and Marie Machovina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 W 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052 (meet at church). The Reverend Father Bob Glepko will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
