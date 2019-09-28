|
|
Margaret Mary Sliman, 94, of South Amherst, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 27, 2019.Margaret spent most of her life as a nurse, earning her degree from St. Vincent’s Charity Hospital in Cleveland. She served as a nurse at the VA Hospital and then became the head nurse at the Lorain Ford Plant, from where she retired.Although a professional nurse, Margaret most cherished taking care of her loved ones. Whether lending an ear, offering a prayer, or making a home-cooked meal, she always put others before herself.Margaret was a life-long, devoted member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in South Amherst where she was a part of the Altar and Rosary Society.Margaret is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Sliman; 18 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved with her whole heart.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Deeby) Sliman; sisters, Martha Abraham and Ann Sliman; brothers, Mike Sliman, David Sliman, Anthony Sliman, Samuel Sliman, and Peter Sliman.The family would like to thank all of Margaret’s caregivers over the years who helped her finish her life’s journey at her home.The Sliman family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 333 S. Lake Street. South Amherst, Ohio. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amherst.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Margaret to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019