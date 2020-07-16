Margaret "Peg" Young (nee Speer), 71, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 5, 1949, to parents, George and Mary (nee Docherty) Speer in Lakewood, OH. Peg was incredibly smart and highly talented, which served her well in her many jobs. She earned her associates degree and was top of her class. She was most proud of her work as Assistant Director at Cleveland Right to Life, where she served for over five years. She dedicated her life to her family, her church, and hard work. She served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Anthony of Padua Parish and was a 3rd order Franciscan. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts, especially drawing and toile painting. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Young of 51 years; loving children, Brian Young, Angela (Ken) Liddle, Kevin (Liz) Young, Kathleen Young-Reeves, Megan O’Neil, and Kyle Young; cherished grandchildren, Aaron (Stephanie), Kaycee, Xavier, Nathan, Ezio, Jasmine, Kiana, K.J., Mike, Michael, Matthew, Mary, Teresa, and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Charlotte, and Aria; dear siblings, Bill (Carol) Broestel, Judy Zimmerman, and Kathy (Dave) Barney. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel; and her parents. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Cleveland Right to Life, 4427 State Rd., Cleveland, OH 44109, or at https://clevelandrighttolife.org/
. Mass will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 East Erie Ave., Lorain, OH. Interment at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a visitation with social distancing at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. www.buschcares.com
440.933.3202.