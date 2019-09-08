|
Margarita Berdiel (nee Lopez) age 84 of Lorain, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Normandy Care Center in Rocky River following a lengthy illness.Born July 1, 1935 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she came to Lorain in 1954. Margarita was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting and gardening and was a tremendous cook. She was a member of Iglesia Bethel in Lorain.Surviving are her sons, Faustino Gonzalez of Elyria and Wilson Gonzalez of Lorain; 13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; a brother, Juan Lopez of Arecibo, Puerto Rico; and a sister Aida Lopez of Boston, MA.She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jose Antonio Berdiel in 2015; brothers, Hobo Lopez, Raymond Lopez and Jesus Lopez; and sisters, Carmen Lopez and Rosa Lopez.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Rev. Adalberto DeJesus, pastor of Iglesia Bethel will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Twp. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 9, 2019