Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Berdiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita (Lopez) Berdiel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarita (Lopez) Berdiel Obituary
Margarita Berdiel (nee Lopez) age 84 of Lorain, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Normandy Care Center in Rocky River following a lengthy illness.Born July 1, 1935 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she came to Lorain in 1954. Margarita was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting and gardening and was a tremendous cook. She was a member of Iglesia Bethel in Lorain.Surviving are her sons, Faustino Gonzalez of Elyria and Wilson Gonzalez of Lorain; 13 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; a brother, Juan Lopez of Arecibo, Puerto Rico; and a sister Aida Lopez of Boston, MA.She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jose Antonio Berdiel in 2015; brothers, Hobo Lopez, Raymond Lopez and Jesus Lopez; and sisters, Carmen Lopez and Rosa Lopez.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Rev. Adalberto DeJesus, pastor of Iglesia Bethel will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Twp. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now