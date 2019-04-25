|
|
Margie Smith (nee: Galloway), 97 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Kingston of Vermilion following a brief illness. Margie was born May 20, 1921, in Morgantown, KY, where she was raised and then eventually, she came to the Lorain County area. Amherst has been her home for the last 60 years. Margie was a buyer for the O'Neil and May Co. Department stores for 10 years.She was a member of St. Peter United Church of Christ, their circle six group, the altar guild, and the United Fellowship. She was a member of the Amherst Hospital Auxiliary, SCOA, and AARP. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed doing crafts. She is survived by her daughter, Karla (Alan) Ingrassia of Longwood, FL; two grandchildren, Mark Ingrassia and Gina Ingrassia; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Ingrassia; and her step-sister, Maria Provenza. Margie was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer William Smith in 1989; her second husband, Roland L. Northeim in 2018; her step-brother, Bill; her step-sister, Helen Kissinger; and her parents, George and Ada Galloway (nee: Leasure). Friends may call Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd., Ste 270, Valley View, OH 44125. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register:www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2019