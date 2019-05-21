|
|
Marguerite Cline, 95, of Berlin Heights, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at Stein Hospice Care Center, following a lengthy illness. She was born, November 21, 1923, in Lorain, Ohio to the late Joseph and Josephine (Gatto) Angelo. She was a 1942 graduate of Birmingham High School and attended Oberlin Business School. She was employed by Bendix Westinghouse in Elyria. She married Thomas Cline on March 11, 1950, and chose to stay at home to raise her children until 1966. At that time, she and her husband opened Pin Oak Lake Park in Florence Twp., where they acted as co-owners until selling the park in 1987. Marguerite was a member of Florence Congregational Church. She was very active in her church. She enjoyed volunteering and acting as the leader of the church's annual Turkey Dinner for many years. In her spare time, she loved traveling, cooking, baking and caring for her family.Marguerite is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Thomas Cline; her children, Steward (Bonni) Cline and Sandra Torres; four grandchildren, Heather (Gary), Joshua (Shannon), Lauren (Jarret) and Michaela; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, James (Barb) Angelo, Richard (Betty) Angelo and Stella Soisson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Rossal, Antoinette, and Robert Angelo. Friends may call on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Birmingham Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: mormanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or to One's favorite charity.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 22, 2019