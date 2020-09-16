1/1
Marguerite M. "Peg" Pearson
1929 - 2020
Marguerite M. "Peg" Pearson (nee Locher), 90, of Avon Lake died peacefully in her own home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Peg was born in Cleveland to parents, George and Lillian (nee Koch) Locher, on November 14, 1929.Peg was a vivacious lady who loved a good party and will be remembered for her excellent Christmas Eve Day Open House that she had every year. She was a member of Eastern Star Day Chapter 479 and Kheedawee Court No. 6. A longtime member of Avon Lake United Church of Christ, where she served on the Missions Committee and worked for the Church's Good Neighbor Thrift Store.Peg was married for 53 years to her late husband, Richard "Pete" Pearson. Together Peg and Pete raised their family of four children, Jackie Fox (Ray), of Avon Lake, the late George (surviving wife, Linda), of Bay Village, Richard (Doreen), of Phoenix, AZ., and Debra Beard (Bruce), of Avon Lake, Their seven grandchildren brought them much pride and joy, Eric and Stacey Pearson Dorais, Glenn and Geoffrey Beard, Brian, Michael and Shawn Fox. Eleven Great-Grandchildren have only added to the fun and love in the family. She also leaves her brother, Dale Sharkey (Jane) and many nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pete; son George; grandson Gary Beard and her parents.Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Avon Lake United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Private services will be held. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
