Maria Athanas (née Karaboyias), 92, of Lorain, fell asleep in the Lord, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October, 201926 in Thisvi, Thivon, Greece to Athanasios and Dimitra Karaboyias. She had been a Lorain since 1961. Maria was loving wife and mother. Maria enjoyed cooking, gardening and walking. She loved to spend time with her family. She was member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Lorain. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Dimitra Athanas, of Lorain; granddaughters, Michelle Athanas, of Lorain, and Nichole, Athanas, of Parma; grandsons, John J. (Michelle) Athanas, of Cleveland, and George DeNillo, of Florida; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Other than her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, John J. Athanas, in 2001; son, George J. Athanas; daughter, Dena Athanas; and her brothers, Gust, Anthony, and Theodore Karaboyias. Her family will receive friends Sunday, July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, where a Trisagion service will be 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Friends may also call Monday from 12 until her funeral service at 1 p.m. Rev. Protopresbyter Michael C. Gulgas will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 12, 2019