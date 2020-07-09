Maria Burgos (nee Rodriguez), age 85, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at her residence in Lorain, Ohio following a short illness.Born February 14, 1935 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to Juan and Barbara (nee Cruz) Rodriguez, Maria moved to the Lorain area in 1965 with her family. She married Jose Burgos the following year in 1966. Later she worked for Lorain City Schools for many years.She enjoyed gardening, playing dominos and spending time with her family and friends.Surviving is her daughter, Lucy Burgos; grandson, Justin (Cassie) Burgos; sisters, Elena Nieves, Juanita Ramirez, Gloria Mercado and Mary Rodriguez; brother, Joe Rodriguez as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jose Burgos; both parents; brothers, Mariano Rodriguez and Celestino Rodriguez and sister, Lily Rodriguez.The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
.