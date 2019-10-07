Home

Maria D. Murphy (nee Bonilla), 65, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born December 1, 1953 in Lorain and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Southview High School and earned a nursing degree from Lorain County Community College. She was employed as a nurse for 40 years. Maria was a member of Body of Christ Church in Lorain and was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Lorain where she served on the trustee board. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star-Buckeye 68 and the Lorain NAACP. She enjoyed reading and traveling and was a Cleveland Brown’s fan. Maria is survived by two children, Tamika Newsome and Eddie (Latoya) Bonilla; her companion, Elvis Perry; a sister, Juana Glass; two brothers, Nehemias and Nathaniel Bonilla; three grandchildren, Eddie Bonilla Jr, Hassan Bonilla and Dasha Smith; godchildren, Derrick Mosley and Jayden Jackson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Thelma Bonilla; sisters, Shirley Atkinson, Sherry Atkinson and Nimsi Rivera; and brothers, Lloyd Atkinson, Richard Atkinson, Charles Atkinson and Neftali Bonilla. Viewing will be Thursday, October 10, from 6 to 8 PM at A New and Living Way Ministries, 1510 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Lorain 44053, where Rev. Steve Newton is pastor. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, October 11, at 11:00 AM with Overseer Rodney Thomas, pastor of Body of Christ, officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
