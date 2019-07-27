|
Maria E. “Cuca” Davila (nee Santos), 83, of Lorain, died Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Palm Bay Hospital in Palm Bay, Florida after a seven-month illness.She was born December 9, 1935 in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico and had resided in Lorain since 1975 moving from Puerto Rico. She had lived in Palm Bay, Florida for the last three years.Cuca was a longtime member of Templo Emmanuel in Lorain where she helped cook in the kitchen. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Cuca enjoyed cooking, dancing, shopping and watching her soap operas. She was very proud of her Puerto Rican heritage.She is survived by her children: John Calderon Sr (Maria Luisa) of Palm Bay, Florida, Sonia Maldonado of Lorain, Wanda Oliva (Juan) of Lorain, Yolanda Rivera (Edwin) of Palm Bay, Florida, Richard Davila of Lorain and Nancy Davila of Lorain, 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; brother, Angel “Wiso” Santos (Virginia) of Puerto Rico; sisters: Margaret Pabon (Andres) of Spring Hill, Florida, Iris Bermudez (Pototo) of Ft Worth, Texas and Norma Santos of Tampa, Florida. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Juan Calderon in 1971; second husband, Samuel Davila in 1993; parents, Maximino & Arcadia Santos (nee Colon); grandson, John Calderon Jr and sister, Elba Lopez.The family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Additional visiting will be Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am at Templo Emmanuel, 4230 Clinton Ave, Lorain. The Rev. Pedro Negron, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019