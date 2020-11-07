Maria Maynard (nee Rosario), 61, of Lorain, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Juncos, Puerto Rico on May 11, 1959 and worked at Lorain Products for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and exploring Amish country with her husband.She is survived by her husband of 29 year, Charles "Chuck" Maynard; children: Carissa (Michael) Croucher and Regina (Andrew) Pawuk; mother, Juana Medina; sister, Daisy (Angel Aponte) Peres; brother, Carlos (Sherrie) Plaza and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father,Justino Rosario.Friends will be received Monday November 9, from 4-8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a parlor service will be held Tuesday November 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.