Maria Torres Candelario, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Champions Gate, Florida on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born October 14, 1931 in Islote (Arecibo), Puerto Rico to the late Demetrio Gonzalez Torres and Maria Roman Rivera. She lived in Lorain until moving to Florida in 2007.Maria loved life and people. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends (Yvette, Evelyn and the Burgos sisters, Maria, Luisa and Janet, all of whom kept her out way past her bedtime) and enjoyed gardening (growing an avocado tree so tall it altered the flight path in Central Florida). Maria was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain and treasured the wonderful community there.Survivors include sons Eric of Davenport, FL, Jose of FL and Lorain and Roy of Lorain.; daughter, Ivelisse of Cleveland; brother, Francisco, of Islote, PR; grandchildren: Miguel of London, England; Erica of Newport Beach, CA; Derek of San Diego, CA; Sean and Carlos both of Orlando, FL; Jose, Alicia, Erica, Lisa, Ivelisse, Melissa, Angie, Angel, all of Lorain; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Juan in 2011; her son, Juan Alberto in 1994; brother, Domingo in 1998 and grandchild, Rosalyn in 2018.A private memorial service will be held in Florida and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain 44055.



